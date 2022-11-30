Havana, Cuba.- On December 6, Cuba will celebrate the 50th anniversary of relations with Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, the Foreign Ministry (MINREX) said. These Caribbean countries established diplomatic relations with Cuba on December 7, 1972, after becoming independent from the United Kingdom, and in open defiance of the United States economic, commercial […]

Havana, Cuba.- On December 6, Cuba will celebrate the 50th anniversary of relations with Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, the Foreign Ministry (MINREX) said.

These Caribbean countries established diplomatic relations with Cuba on December 7, 1972, after becoming independent from the United Kingdom, and in open defiance of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade.

According to the MINREX Twitter account, the celebrations will take place within the context of the 8th Cuba-CARICOM Summit, to be held in Barbados next week.

Cuba has provided collaboration and professional training to over 50,000 students from these countries since then, in addition to having brigades of medical professionals there.

It also cooperates in important sectors of the region, such as tourism and the adoption of policies to counter the effects of climate change.