Cuba thanks Venezuela for donation of vaccine doses

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the Venezuelan government for the recent donation of 90,000 doses of double-bacterial vaccines against diphtheria and tetanus.

On the social network X, the foreign minister stated that this noble gesture “is an expression of the strong bonds of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support that exist between the two nations.”

The diseases prevented by this vaccine have been eliminated in Cuba, as the drug is part of the established National Immunization Program and is administered to first-grade school children throughout the country.

Upon receiving this aid, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) highlighted the solidarity between the two nations, strengthened “in the face of imperialist hostility and the cruel blockade imposed by the United States government.”

“The alliance between Cuba and Venezuela has been an outstanding example of international cooperation, based on the principles of solidarity, brotherhood, and complementarity,” concluded the MINSAP statement.