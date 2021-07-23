Havana, Cuba.— Cuban health authorities announced 7 784 new COVID-19 infections and 66 deaths, marking again a somber day with yet, another record of diagnoses for a day.

The island now accumulates 316 383 diagnosed cases and 2203 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of midnight, there were 37 435 active cases hospitalized and 129 patients listed in critical condition in the island’s intensive care units.

The territories with the highest number of infections reported were Matanzas with 1613, Havana with 1357, Ciego with 969, Santiago de Cuba with 631, and Cienfuegos with 630 cases.