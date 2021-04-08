Cuba reports 914 Covid-19 infections and one death

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reported on Thursday 914 new cases of Covid-19, one death in the last 24 hours due to the disease, and 1,070 medical discharges.

The Caribbean country accumulates 83,515 diagnosed with the disease and 443 deaths since March 2020.

At the close of Thursday, there were 5,063 positive patients s admitted.

He said that the island’s 24 molecular biology laboratories processed 20,302 real-time PCRs to detect the coronavirus.

Havana, the disease’s epicenter, reported 473 infections, followed by Matanzas with 113 and Santiago de Cuba with 59.