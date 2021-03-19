Cuba’s national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported Friday three deaths and 735 positive samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported Friday three deaths and 735 positive samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

To date, the island accumulates 65 149 diagnoses and 387 deaths

The specialist reported on national television that at the end of yesterday there were 3 575 admitted positive cases.

Durán explained that the country performed 19,381 PCR tests on Thursday.

Havava reported 396 cases. Santiago de Cuba and Granma provinces followed with the most cases with 93 and 62