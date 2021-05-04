Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported 1019 COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The Caribbean island has to date a cumulative total of 110 644 cases and 686 fatalities.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, during his daily televised briefing, said that all the deceased individuals were confirmed case contacts and had underlying conditions that made them vulnerable.

Havana reported 658 cases, Santiago 64 and Matanzas 60. The Isle of Youth special Municipality reported zero cases.