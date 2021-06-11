Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported 1 288 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths due to the disease over the last 24 hours.

With the latest additions, the Caribbean island now accumulated 154 866 infections and 1065 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Of the 1220 autochthonous cases, Havana reported 450, Santiago de Cuba 138, and Camaguey 92.

The authorities of Havana announced further restrictions of movement into the province and measures to deter crowds at grocery stores.

During the update, it was reported that as of June 9, 3 128 573 doses of the island’s homegrown anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates had been administered. 307 667 Cubans have already been fully vaccinated.