Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is advancing by leaps and bounds with its anti-Covid-19 vaccination nationwide to immunize Cuban population amid a complex global health crisis due to the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), as many as 5,955,330 people have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala through September 6. Accordingly, Cuba exceeds 50% of its population receiving at least one jab, and also leads the daily vaccination statistics per 100 inhabitants, a fourfold increase in global average, Dr. Ileana Morales, MINSAP´s director of Science and Technological Innovation, recently said.

Ms. Morales stressed that Cuba is moving on apace to reach 40% of its population receiving three jabs, while recalling that country´s immunization campaign started on May 12.

Clinical trials with limited number of volunteers and studies in health workers (just over 100,000) had previously passed, but in these three months the largest number of shots was administered, totaling 14,989,148 to the date.

Ms. Morales also stated that September will be decisive for Cuba´s vaccination process, expecting to reach 90 or 92% of vaccination coverage among adults and children in November.