Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities confirmed today 8,342 new positive cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 74 deaths from complications with the disease.

With these numbers, the country totals 753 thousand 544 diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 11, 2020, and 6 thousand 373 deaths.

During his usual press conference, Health Ministry national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained that 53 thousand 586 tests were studied yesterday for the detection of the virus, and on the island they have analyzed a total of 8 million 678 thousand 523 samples.

He also pointed out that 101,173 people remain admitted to hospital institutions or at home; from them, 54 thousand 410 suspects, 4 thousand 153 in epidemiological surveillance and 39 thousand 610 with the active virus.