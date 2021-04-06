Havana, Cuba.- Over 62,000 people belonging to the controlled intervention trials with Cuba’s vaccine candidates against Covid-19, Soberana 02 and Abdala, have received on Monday their first doses.

The group of Cuba’s Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries informed so on social networks, and detailed that 61,512 volunteers from the capital received the initial injection of both vaccine candidates indistinctly.

Meanwhile, another 971 subjects of the intervention study in the eastern provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo have already received the first dose of Abdala.

Soberana 02, designed by Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute, began its clinical trial for population segments at high risk of infection on March 23 in Havana, at the same time that it is undergoing the 3rd Phase of its clinical analysis.

Meanwhile, Abdala, created by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, also did so in the same territory on March 29 and will cover some 124,000 people, among them healthcare workers and the biopharmaceutical sector.

An intervention study is a common process in clinical-epidemiological stages because it includes sectors with a high risk of contagion, disease and pandemic spread, exposed in real situations of community transmission.

One of its aims is to demonstrate the efficacy, effectiveness and impact of the vaccine candidate in the individual to whom it is applied and to know if it protects those who are directly related to that person and have not been immunized.