Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has accumulated 118,168 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since March last year, following the diagnosis in the previous 24 hours of 1,071 people with the disease.

A total of 10,546 new cases have been reported so far in May, an average of 1,054 per day, said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology.

The Ministry of Public Health specialist regretted the death of 14 patients due to complications associated with the disease, bringing the number of deaths to 755 (101 in the first ten days of May).

Granma, Havana, and Santiago de Cuba are the provinces with the highest number of cases diagnosed in the last hours. At the same time, the special municipality of Isle of Youth has not reported infections for 21 consecutive days.