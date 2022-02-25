Havana, Cuba.- The executive secretary of the World Peace Council (WPC), Iraklis Tsavdaridis, is on the first day of his official working visit to Cuba at the invitation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).
Tsavdaridis arrived in Havana on Wednesday and was welcomed at the Jose Marti International Airport by ICAP Vice President Victor Gaute.
His visit, according to Gaute, will strengthen working ties in favor of peace and for the WPC executive to receive updated information on the hostility faced by Cuba from the US Government, including the economic, financial and commercial blockade against the Caribbean island.
The Greek activist’s visit coincides with the celebration of the International Day against US and NATO military bases, for which the ICAP called for a Twitter campaign by peace-loving people and organizations and defenders of the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples.
One of the main topics to be debated during the WPC leader’s visit is the organization of the 7th International Seminar on Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases scheduled for next May in Guantanamo, where the United States has maintained an illegal naval base for 119 years, despite Cuba’s rejection.