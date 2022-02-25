Jose Marti Cultural Society holds National Assembly

jose-marti-cultural-society-holds-national-assembly

Havana, Feb 24 (Prensa Latina) Until this Thursday the Office of the Martí Program Jose Marti Cultural Society holds its VI National Assembly of Members in Cuba with a large program of activities, including the discussion of statutes and the approval of its commissions.

Share on facebook

Share on twitter

Share on whatsapp

Share on telegram

Share on email

February 24, 2022

CST11:48 (GMT) -0500

Published by: Ana Luisa Brown

This meeting provided the cancellation of a commemorative stamp for February 24, literary and film presentations on the Jose Marti figure.

The exchange between the provincial presidents of the entity, created to strengthen ties with institutions and people from other countries interested in promoting the work of the National Hero, Jose Marti, and to establish a conversation with Cubans abroad who maintain their attachment to the homeland and the Marti’s ideology, stands out.

The National Assembly of Members will hold a plenary session during the day, in which the balance report will be discussed for approval, while the results of the first meeting of the National Board will be reported. Later, the delegates will visit Jose Marti’s Havana, prior to the Gala commemorating February 24, the date that evokes the start of the independence wars in the Caribbean nation.