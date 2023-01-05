Havana, Cuba.-The University of Havana (UH), Cuba’s oldest university, celebrates today the 295th anniversary of its founding, with a trajectory of academic excellence linked to the history of the Caribbean nation. The rector of the academic institution, Miriam Nicado, highlighted in the radio program Mesa Redonda that the UH has 19 faculties and three study […]

Havana, Cuba.-The University of Havana (UH), Cuba’s oldest university, celebrates today the 295th anniversary of its founding, with a trajectory of academic excellence linked to the history of the Caribbean nation.

The rector of the academic institution, Miriam Nicado, highlighted in the radio program Mesa Redonda that the UH has 19 faculties and three study and research centers.

It is also linked to the scientific and business world through projects that contribute to national development in various fields, with an important social impact.

The university has more than 800 PhDs in its faculty, close to 2,000 professors, maintains around 700 collaboration agreements with some 80 countries and belongs to all related Latin American and European organizations, said Nicado.

On the occasion of its anniversary, activities have been carried out since the middle of last year and will continue beyond January 5, when the central act for the anniversary will take place.

Considered Alma Mater of higher education on the island, the institution was founded on January 5, 1728 with headquarters in the convent of San Juan de Letran, and was called the Royal and Pontifical University of San Geronimo de La Habana.

Emblematic figures of the Caribbean nation, such as Julio Antonio Mella, José Antonio Echeverría and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, studied in its classrooms.

According to its website, the mission of the UH is “to contribute to economic, social, cultural and political development, through the deployment of continuous training processes of integral professionals; science, technology and innovation and university extension”.