Cuban President Díaz-Canel offers condolences for the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

Share

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, today expressed his condolences to the people, government, and President of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, for the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Díaz-Canel’s message, disseminated on social media, described the act as the “execrable and an unscrupulous violation of international law and human dignity.”

The Cuban president remembered the deceased as an outstanding statesman and leader of his people, who contributed to the development of friendly relations between Cuba and Iran.

In another message, Díaz-Canel condemned the attacks perpetrated by Israel and the United States against Iran, which violated that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba stated in his post.