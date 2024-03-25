Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the creators, technicians and workers of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of its founding this Sunday.

In his profile on the social network X, the president stressed that Icaic was the first cultural institution of the Cuban Revolution, “which has been and is also the promoter and safeguard of the best of Latin American and universal cinema”.

As part of the celebrations, ICAIC is holding the ‘Fiesta for Cuban Cinema’ campaign, which includes the premiere of 67 works of national production, including films, documentaries and animated films, as well as the screening of 40 other films, 22 of them restored.

The celebration of the anniversary will last until March 31 in movie theaters, video theaters and communities, since the goal is to make his accompaniment as popular as the almost generality of his films have been.

In this endeavor, ICAIC has counted on the collaboration of the provincial film centers, to which it has sent a selection of popular films, premieres, restored classics, animated films and broadcasts of the Icaic Latin American News, all of them nationally made.

Other cultural institutions such as the Cuban Book Institute, the National Ballet of Cuba, the National Folkloric Ensemble and the Litz Alfonso Ballet have also joined the celebration