Havana, Cuba.- Cuban representatives to the United Nations consolidated ties with Rutgers University this Wednesday during a visit to the education center located in Newark, New Jersey.

The delegation, headed by the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Peñalver, analyzed with teachers and students the possibility of expanding opportunities for cultural and intellectual exchange between the United States and Cuba.

According to the Rutgers University website, law school students, led by Professor Charles Auffant, have studied in Cuba as part of a two-credit seminar exploring the historical development of the island’s legal system. The exchange is organized by the National Union of Jurists of Cuba and coordinated with professors from the University of Havana and practicing lawyers.

For her part, Sherri-Ann Butterfield, also a Rutgers professor, recognized the interest in strengthening those ties and expanding the relationship.