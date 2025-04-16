Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cubans today commemorate the 64th anniversary of the proclamation of the socialist character of the Revolution, an event that paved the way for the construction of a social process based on humanism and equity.

This proclamation took place on April 16, 1961, at the funeral services for the victims of the US bombings of the air bases in Ciudad Libertad, San Antonio de los Baños, and Santiago de Cuba.

During the funeral of the fallen, historic leader Fidel Castro spoke to a crowd gathered at the central corner of 23rd and 12th Streets in the capital’s Vedado neighborhood and reaffirmed before the world the socialist character of the nascent Cuban Revolution.

On that occasion, he expressed, “…and that we have carried out a socialist revolution right under the nose of the United States, and that we defend that socialist revolution with those rifles, and that we defend that socialist revolution with the courage with which our anti-aircraft gunners riddled the attacking planes with bullets yesterday.”

Soldiers and militiamen with rifles raised, along with workers and the general public, approved the words of the distinguished leader and reaffirmed their willingness to defend the social process initiated in 1959 to the last drop of blood.

Fidel Castro also denounced the imminent invasion of the island, organized by the United States government.

Precisely in the early morning of April 17, 1961, a group trained, equipped, and financed by the White House landed at Playa Girón and Playa Larga.

After 60 hours of fierce fighting, the mercenaries were defeated and surrendered at Playa Girón at dusk on the 19th. This action represented “the first major defeat of imperialism in Latin America.”