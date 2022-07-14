Washington, Cuba.- In a new defiance of the US blockade against Cuba, members of 32nd Pastors for Peace Friendship Caravan will arrive in Havana on Monday.

They traversed more than 20 cities in three routes that merged on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida, and later went to the last stop, Saint Petersburg, before gathering in Miami, point of departure to Havana. Dr. Samira Addrey told Prensa Latina that most of the 91 caravan members are young people of between 18 and 30 years of age who have never been to Cuba.

Our goal is to form new generations of friends of Cuba, Addrey, coordinator of the program of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO)/Pastors for Peace, said. The Pastors for Peace Caravan is an example of the true people-to-people policy, Walker said when thanking Cuba and ratifying the love for this endevor.

Pastors for Peace was founded in 1988 as an IFCO project to counteract the aggressive Latin America policy of the administration of then President Ronald Reagan.

The 31st Caravan arrived in Cuba on Nov.15, 2021, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.