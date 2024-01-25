Havana, Cuba.- The Abel Santamaría airport in the Cuban central city of Santa Clara this Wednesday received the Customer Services Cop Cup (Comprehensive Customer Service) from American Airlines.

The distinction, which is awarded for the efficiency of the airport in the movement of passengers in and out, was received by the director of the Santa Clara airport, Lester Roberto Bello, from the hands of Ignacio Ramón Jiménez, general manager of American Airlines in Cuba.

The manager stated that the cup reflects the outstanding management in the third quarter of 2023 by the Santa Clara airport. He argued that last year his airline operated almost five thousand flights, in which more than half a million Cuban customers traveled on routes to and from Miami.

This airline maintains daily flights from Santa Clara to Miami and vice versa. It was founded 94 years ago and provides services to 50 countries with 35 destinations.