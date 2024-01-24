Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cubasol, Luis Martínez de Armas, reported today that Varadero, Cuba’s main resort, will host the El Ron de Cuba Festival next September.

The festival will take place from September 18 to 20 at the Casa del Ron in that town in the western province of Matanzas, and will offer visitors the opportunity to taste some of the best Cuban rums and learn about the history and their production.

The meeting will bring together specialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs, sales agents, producers and retailers to exchange on the production and marketing of the main brands they produce and represent.

Martínez reported that renowned master rum makers, technologists, national and foreign specialists will give master classes; while bartenders from the Association of Bartenders of Cuba (ACC) will show combinations and the creation of cocktails with white and aged rums.

Other proposals include visits to different rum factories on the island that involve discovering the production processes that give rise to the flavor of Cuban spirits.

The Martínez explained that Cubasol is a business group that manages non-hotel tourism activity on the Island, and participates in companies that provide extra-hotel and real estate services and infrastructure to guarantee tourist satisfaction.

Belonging to the Ministry of Tourism, it brings together five companies: Palmares, Transtur, Caracol, Marinas y Náutica Marlin, Agencia de Espectáculos Artísticos Turarte, and CubaGolf. It also has programs to facilitate meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.