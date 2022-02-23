United Nations, United Nations.- The agricultural and food sector in Cuba is among those significantly affected by the United States blockade, the Cuban mission at the United Nations reported on Tuesday.

According to a communiqué issued by the Cuban delegation, the damages caused by the US blockade in that area are remarkable and are estimated at 369,589,550 dollars from January to July 2021 alone.

Many of these damages would have been avoided if Cuban companies could have had access to the US market, given its prices and proximity, the text stresses.

Just as an example, the impossibility for the Spanish-Cuban joint venture BRAVO S.A. to acquire meat directly in the US market represented an additional expense of approximately 525,200 dollars, due to higher freight and transportation costs.

In addition, the US industries would be able to supply Cuban companies with many of the raw materials, parts and equipment needed to update their production lines, but the blockade hinders it.

As an additional fact, the shortage of fuel in agricultural and pre-industrial processes, as a result of the measures against companies, ships and shipping enterprises that transport fuel to Cuba, caused an impact of five million 181,480 dollars, the press release indicates.

The food and agriculture sector constitutes the basis for achieving food security and sovereignty, two goals that are among the priorities of the Cuban Government, and it is also directly linked to the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.