Paris, France.- Unesco’s deputy director general for Social and Human Sciences, Gabriela Ramos, is visiting Cuba to fulfill a broad agenda, which will include the presentation of the Jose Marti International Award.

In Havana, Ramos will present on Tuesday the award the multilateral organization established in 1994, at the initiative of the Cuban government, in the framework of the 5th International Conference for a Balances World, a forum slated for January 24-28 and inspired by the legacy of the island’s National Hero.

The Jose Marti International Award recognizes the contribution of personalities to the unity and integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries and the preservation of their identity, cultural traditions and historical values.

The deputy director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) will hold meetings with the island’s cultural and educational authorities.

Issues such as gender equity, efforts in favor of inclusion and against racial discrimination and support for youth stand out among the priorities of her administration. Ramos will be in Cuba until January 25.