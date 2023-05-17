Paris, Cuba.- Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Mounir Anastas on Tuesday acknowledged Cuba’s work as pro tempore president of the Group of 77 plus China and the outcomes of the ministers’ meetings hosted by the country. In his speech as chairman of the UNESCO chapter of the group, the diplomat highlighted the meetings of the G-77 […]

Paris, Cuba.- Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Mounir Anastas on Tuesday acknowledged Cuba’s work as pro tempore president of the Group of 77 plus China and the outcomes of the ministers’ meetings hosted by the country.

In his speech as chairman of the UNESCO chapter of the group, the diplomat highlighted the meetings of the G-77 Ministers of Education and Culture held in Havana in February and early May, respectively.

Anastas recalled the statement adopted in Havana by the education ministers and their commitment to reactivating the South-South Cooperation Fund in the sector.

The ambassador went on to say, “in line with the aforementioned agreement, we proudly announce the Fund’s progress with a new project that we will soon launch.”

Likewise, the official noted the support of the UNESCO Chapter of the Group of 77 plus China for initiatives submitted to the 216th session of the Executive Council by Brazil, Lebanon, Nigeria, Ghana, Mexico, Chile, Uzbekistan and Senegal.

In another part of his speech, the diplomat expressed the call of the bloc, which was founded in 1964 and comprises 134 of the 193 UN member States, to boost girls’ education in conflict and post-conflict areas.

He also thanked the Secretariat for its commitment to Global Priority Africa and urged the strengthening of field offices.