Share

Havana, Cuba.- Activities for Cuban Press Day are ongoing nationwide this Monday, featuring a tribute organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Cuban Press Day celebrations opened on March 5 with a pilgrimage to Havana’s Colon Cemetery and the laying of a wreath at the tomb of journalist Juan Gualberto Gomez on his 92nd death anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, awards were given to the winners of the National Historical Journalism Contest of 2024.

A meeting with young journalists was devoted to Juan Manuel Marquez. The 8th of March, Women’s International Day, female journalists were also honored during this commemoration.

This Sunday, a softball match with journalists was held at the National Special Brigade (BEN) field in this capital, in which the national media champions and a selection of stars of the national championship faced each other.

Tuesday’s celebrations will feature the launch of books honoring the lives and achievements of Mijain Lopez and Omara Durand, both of whom are celebrated sports figures. Additionally, there will be an awards ceremony for the winners of the Jose Gonzalez Barros 2024 National Sports Journalism Contest.

Cuban Press Day is observed annually on March 14 to commemorate the founding of Patria (Homeland) newspaper by Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti in 1892.