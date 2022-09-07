Havana, Cuba.- At 80 years old, Eusebio Leal continues to be the heart of everything that the Office of the Historian of Havana does, its authorities said today at a press conference on the birth of the Doctor of Historical Sciences. During the meeting at the Palacio del Segundo Cabo, communication director Magda Resik offered […]

During the meeting at the Palacio del Segundo Cabo, communication director Magda Resik offered details about the multiple tributes of the system of museums and institutions in memory of Leal.

Just on the day of his birth, the City Museum will host the solemn act with the accompaniment of the National Concert Band, a tradition already embraced by Havanans and visitors who, every September 11, revere Leal’s imprint.

The vice-president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba also informed about the presentation of the book “Hay que creer en Cuba” (One has to believe in Cuba), interviews with Eusebio Leal Spengler, which will see the light under the Ocean Sur publishing label.

As a novelty, the deputy general director of the OHCH, Perla Rosales, announced the reopening of the emblematic Martí Theater, an architectural jewel in the historic center of the city affected by the explosion of the Hotel Saratoga, which will open its doors on September 11, after an arduous process of restoration.