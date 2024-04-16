Havana, Cuba.- Wars are a lucrative business for military industries and oil companies denounced today Cuban Foreign Ministe Bruno Rodriguez.

In his official X account (formerly Twitter) the Cuban foreign minister indicated that only in 2022 wars benefited Exxon in 17,600 million euros, Chevron in more than 10 billion, Shell in more than 17 billion and TotalEnergies in almost six billion.

Exxon and Chevron are the main US companies in the field of exploration, production, transportation, refining, distribution and marketing of crude oil, gas and their derivatives.

Shell, a powerful global oil group, and TotalEnergies, an international producer and supplier of integrated energy, gas and also dedicated to electric mobility, air conditioning, maintenance, among others, are world leaders in the oil and gas industry