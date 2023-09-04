Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero today congratulated the workers of the capital’s Palacio de las Convenciones, on the 44th anniversary of that center, a reference in the country’s events sector.

In his profile on the social network X, the head of government urged this group to continue developing their work with the professionalism and dedication that characterizes them.

He also pointed out that the facility is undergoing a process of maintenance and repair of its installations to guarantee the optimal development of the G77 and China Summit, to be held on September 15 and 16.

Among the construction work being carried out there is the maintenance of the plenary, including the renovation of technological systems such as wireless translation equipment, data and communications cabling.

Other interventions include the replacement of furniture and audio systems in several rooms, installation of LED screens, repair of simultaneous translation booths, replacement of pluvial pipes, false ceilings and toilets, as well as remodeling of the bars.

The Convention Palace is the permanent venue for ordinary and extraordinary sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (parliament), and has hosted most of the congresses of the Communist Party of Cuba, among other relevant national and international events.