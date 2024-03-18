Havana, Cuba.- The 3rd Patria International Colloquium begins today at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana, as part of the program established to greet the Cuban Press Day, celebrated on March 14.

Sponsored by the Union of Journalists of Cuba, the event will take place from March 18 to 20, and will bring together communicators, journalists, digital creators, designers and artists, who will exchange in Havana about Artificial Intelligence and the legal, economic, narratives and activism in the networks of the Global South.

The forum will also discuss the current situation and possibilities of a New International Order for Information and Communication, which was promoted by UNESCO’s McBride report in 1980.

This document, also known as “Multiple Voices, One World”, was drafted by a commission chaired by the Irishman Seán MacBride, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Its objective was to analyze the problems of communication in the world and modern societies, particularly related to mass communication and the international press, and from there suggest a new communication order to promote peace and human development.

The 3rd Patria International Colloquium will present new developments in the digital field, and will promote articulation and co-productions, which involve communicators and experts from the different disciplines that impact social communication today.

During the event there will be presentations and book sales, live broadcasts, mini-concerts and exhibitions with technological innovations.