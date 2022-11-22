Moscow, Russia.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday regretted the death of singer and songwriter Pablo Milanés in Madrid, Spain, at the age of 79. On his Twitter account, the Cuban president, who is on an official visit to Russia, sent condolences to his widow, children, and Cuba. “One of our greatest musicians physically disappears. […]

On his Twitter account, the Cuban president, who is on an official visit to Russia, sent condolences to his widow, children, and Cuba.

“One of our greatest musicians physically disappears. Inseparable voice of the soundtrack of our generation,” Díaz-Canel tweeted.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that the island’s culture is mourning the death of the renowned singer and songwriter, who was one of the founders of the Nueva Trova Movement in the country.

Considered one of the fundamental exponents of Spanish-language singers and songwriters, Milanés compiled a significant work for the Cubans on the island and other Latin American nations with a repertoire of more than 400 songs.

Milanes was born in Bayamo, eastern Cuba, on February 24, 1943, forged his professional career with an interpretative versatility that he received from the “Grupo de Experimentación Sonora del ICAIC band”, along with other emblematic musicians on the island.

Winner of two Latin Grammys in 2006 and a statuette for Musical Excellence in 2015, he combined a mixture of genres and sonorities in the continent, which ranged between tradition and modernity.

His discography comprised filing, jazz, rumba, son, and bolero, deployed in 50 albums.