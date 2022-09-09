Havana, Cuba.- A representation of the National Ballet of Cuba is part of the calendar of performances at the international festival of that artistic expression, which will take place in Cali, Colombia, on September 17 and 18. According to the company led by prima ballerina Viengsay Valdés, the group includes dancers such as Dani Hernández, […]

According to the company led by prima ballerina Viengsay Valdés, the group includes dancers such as Dani Hernández, Yankiel Vázquez, Chavela Riera, Estefanía Hernández, María Luisa Márquez, Darío Hernández and Yasiel Hodelín, along with maitre Consuelo Domínguez.

The company, declared Cultural Heritage of the Nation in Cuba, will stage the pieces “La muerte de un cisne” (The Dying Swan) by Michel Descombey and the renowned versions created by prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso of the pas de deux “Coppélia,” “Cascanueces” (Nutcracker) and “Don Quijote” (Don Quixote).

The company’s presence in Colombia will include a series of keynote speeches given by historian Miguel Cabrera about the work of Jimmy Gamonet, the theory and practice of ballet nowadays, and the presence of Alonso’s legacy on the company’s 75th anniversary.

Directed by Maestra Gloria Castro, the Cali International Ballet Festival was held for the first time in 2007 and is the largest demonstration of classical and contemporary dance in Colombia, the communique notes.