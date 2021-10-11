Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Sunday extolled the continuity of independence ideals that led Cubans to fight the Spanish metropolis on October 10, 1868.

On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister stated that the dreams of freedom, independence and justice, for which separate generations have given their lives since then, are currently conquests defended with dignity and patriotism.

Bruno Rodríguez recalled the phrase by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, who stated that ‘there has only been one Revolution in Cuba, the one that began Carlos Manuel de Céspedes on October 10, 1868,’ to the present day.

153 years ago, at La Demajagua sugar mill, in Manzanillo (east), the Bayamo lawyer Carlos Manuel de Céspedes started the struggles for the independence of the Caribbean island, by leading a group of patriots who wanted to shed control of Spain.

The patrician also marked the abolitionist character of the deed, as he granted freedom to his slaves, whom he called to fight as free men.