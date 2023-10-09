Buenos Aires, Argentine.- The third edition of the Cuban Book and Culture Fair began in this capital on Saturday with a broad program of activities aimed at strengthening relations between Argentina and Cuba.

Fifty years after the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries and 40 years after the return of democracy in Argentina, the event proposes an approach on these events and highlights the historic and friendly ties between the two peoples.

The event will last until Sunday and will be held at the Casa Patria Grande in Buenos Aires.

Saturday’s activities consist of a simultaneous chess game and a reading dedicated to Argentine-Cuban guerrilla fighter Ernesto Guevara (1928-1967).

In addition, the contest Narrar la Solidaridad (Narrate Solidarity) will be launched, and the public will enjoy music and dance groups.

The book “El renacer de las cigarras. La dictadura no pudo con las mujeres argentinas,” by Cuban journalist and writer Hedelberto Lopez, highlights women’s role in Argentina’s history and confronts the horrors of the last civil-military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).

Published by Editorial Acercándonos, with a prologue by Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, the text gathers the testimonies of 16 survivors who denounce the dehumanization, torture, sadism, and wickedness of the military dictatorships that infiltrated Latin America with the support of the United States.

The photo exhibitions “Narrar Cuba: formas de contar la épica cotidiana” and “Fidel Castro-Argentina 2003” will be permanently on display. The latter is dedicated to the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution to Buenos Aires, during which he delivered a speech at the University of Buenos Aires Law School stairs.