Ciudad Mexico, Mexico.- Iliana Talamantes, mayor of Comondú municipality, speaks full of pride when Cuba and the sports projects are specific topics to materialize everlasting alliance friendships. The use of adjectives reveals the admiration of Talamantes, a hardened baseball fan, a dreamer by nature, and the leader of a territory that was a pure desert […]

Ciudad Mexico, Mexico.- Iliana Talamantes, mayor of Comondú municipality, speaks full of pride when Cuba and the sports projects are specific topics to materialize everlasting alliance friendships.

The use of adjectives reveals the admiration of Talamantes, a hardened baseball fan, a dreamer by nature, and the leader of a territory that was a pure desert in the past and is currently growing at a dizzying pace in every field the human mind is capable of imagining.

It is November 2022, and metaphorically the sun cracks stones in Baja California Sur, the teacher by profession showed her interest after inaugurating the duel between Cuba and Panama as part of the Under-18 Pan-American Baseball Championship.

After listening to ‘play ball,’ the first female to become mayor of the municipality, stops her walk and answers questions from Prensa Latina about the Caribbean nation and the designs to resume again paths that provided almost unimaginable result in Comondú.

Two hours after concluding the conversation with Prensa Latina, the Cuban baseball team defeated its Panamanian counterpart (6-2). The applause was eternal at the ‘Fito’ Montaño Park stands, where Talamantes immortalized her affection to the Caribbean nation and its people.