Bogota, Colombia.- Cuban conductor Daiana Garcia will lead the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday in a concert at the San Juan Bautista Cathedral, as part of a musical dialogue between this institution and Cuba.

Garcia, who conducts the Chamber Orchestra of Havana, will also perform at the Jorge Tadeo University’s Fabio Lozano Auditorium in Bogota on Saturday.

The outstanding director will conduct the musicians of the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra with a rich repertoire that includes “Variaciones Enigma” (Variations Enigma) by Edward Elgar; “Poema: Fiesta Negra” (Poem: Black Party), by Amadeo Roldan; “Danzon,” by Alejandro Garcia Caturla; “Pan con Timba” (Bread with Timba) by Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, and “Guaguanco,” by Guido Lopez-Gavilan.

Cuba repeats as the main guest of the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra, which in the last weeks, has invited renowned Cuban musicians such as pianists Jose Maria Vitier and Marcos Madrigal.

All performances were characterized by the beauty and complexity of the repertoires, the virtuosity in each work, and especially the great performances by the Colombian and Cuban musicians.