San Jose, Costa rica.- Members of the Coordinating Committee of Solidarity with Cuba in Costa Rica on Monday supported the initiative conducted by the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC) #SacaTuPuloverComunista in defense of the Cuban Revolution.

One year after the defeat of the destabilizing attempt against the Cuban revolutionary process, there are many initiatives to celebrate that victory, among them the UJC, so that young and not so young people take pictures with our communist pullovers or posters, Ana Maria Vega, coordinator of the Costa Rican solidarity group, told Prensa Latina.

She also pointed out the necessity to show that the Cuban Revolution is continuity, because it has known how to train its future leaders, an evidence of this is the UJC and the Cuban Federation of University Students.

He pointed out that among the photographs are pullovers and posters with the figures of Commanders Fidel Castro, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Argentinean-Cuban guerrilla fighter Ernesto Che Guevara.

With our participation in this initiative, we also want to praise the dignity and courage of the Cuban people that have faced and defeated all aggressions of the United States’ hostile policy, as well as highlight the process of continuity of the Cuban Revolution.