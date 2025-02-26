Ballet Nacional de Cuba will take the stage with a varied repertoire

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), under the general direction of Viengsay Valdés, is preparing today a season of presentations in this capital that includes, among other pieces, the pas de deux of Lucile and End of time.

The Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater will be dressed in luxury on March 1 and 2 with El peso del instante, choreography by Pontus Lidberg and music by Aldo López Gavilán; Ballet 101, by Eric Gauthier; the pas de deux de Lucile, by Johan Kobborg; and the Grand pas de Paquita, a classic work by the outstanding French choreographer Marius Petipa.

According to the BNC’s Facebook page, the March 2 gala will be dedicated to the memory of Vilma Espín, on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of her birth on April 7.

The company will take the stage from April 7 to 9 with the works Después del diluvio, by Alberto Méndez; the Grand pas de Paquita and the pas de deux El corsario, El talismán, El mercader y la esclava, Diana y Acteón, Esmeralda, and End of time, the latter by virtuoso British choreographer Ben Stevenson.