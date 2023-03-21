Montpellier, France.- The Montpellier Cuba Solidarité association is holding several activities in this French city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Televisión Serrana, a gesture recognized by the editor and director of the community project, Kenia Rodríguez. Talks, projection of materials of the audiovisual platform created in eastern Cuba and cultural events mark the celebrations […]

Montpellier, France.- The Montpellier Cuba Solidarité association is holding several activities in this French city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Televisión Serrana, a gesture recognized by the editor and director of the community project, Kenia Rodríguez.

Talks, projection of materials of the audiovisual platform created in eastern Cuba and cultural events mark the celebrations prepared by the solidarity organization led by Jean-Michel Gramond, who highlighted the work of Televisión Serrana and the presence here of Rodriguez and also director Rigoberto Jimenez, one of the founders.

Montpellier Cuba Solidarité held a Cuban evening in tribute to the project that emerged in 1993 in the municipality of Buey Arriba, in the heart of Sierra Maestra, in the province of Granma, and the weekend presentation at the Utopia cinema of several documentaries of the peculiar production company.

Rodriguez thanked for the invitation and the opportunity to share with the French public the results of the project that provides an approach to the island’s peasantry, particularly the community of origin, based on life stories, culture, traditions and identity.

We met Gramond and the association in 2010, they were interested in our work and visited us in the Sierra Maestra, since then we have had a nice professional and friendly relationship, she said.

According to the director of works such as “Mañana con pentagrama de acero”, exhibited here, thanks to the organization they filmed two documentaries in Montpellier and presented their proposals in recent years.

I would also like to highlight that solidarity brigades from Montpellier Cuba Solidarité have helped our rural community of the Sierra Maestra in initiatives of collective benefit, such as the repair of schools and a dining room for grandparents, he said.

Rodriguez and Jimenez will participate this week in Bordeaux in the 40th Latin American Film Encounter, in the case of the former as a guest, while the latter is already working as a member of the event’s jury.