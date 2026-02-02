Share

Santiago de Cuba.- Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The 41st International Jazz Plaza Festival concluded at the Sala Dolores with performances by Maykel’s Quartet, Vocal Ensemble ConPaz, and Figaro Jazz Club.

This marked the ninth time Santiago de Cuba hosted the festival. On Sunday evening, the audience at this centrally located Santiago venue enjoyed the city’s rich cultural scene, with performances ranging from jazz and bolero to choral music.

Rodulfo Vaillant, president of the organizing committee in this southeastern region, told the Cuban News Agency that the event reaffirms the city’s status as a creative center of music, a designation awarded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 2021.

He emphasized that the colloquium, as it has for several years, paid tribute to prominent and indomitable musicians, this year honoring the memory of the renowned trumpeter Guancho Duran.

The agenda of the theoretical gathering was filled with lectures, workshops, tributes to musical families, artistic performances, DJ sets, and masterclasses at the Esteban Salas Conservatory.

Furthermore, during the Festival, despite the complex situation in the Caribbean nation, this city welcomed national and international musicians, who performed at Cespedes Park, Cafe Teatro Macuba, El Ingenio Cultural Center, Sala Dolores, Iris Jazz Club, the Casagranda Hotel Roof Garden, and La Jutia Conga courtyard.

The 42nd International Jazz Plaza Festival, to be held from January 24 to 31, 2027, will feature on its promotional poster Lesbia Vent Dumois, winner of the 2019 National Prize for Visual Arts and Vice President of the Cuban Writers and Artists Association.