Share

Havana, Cuba.- Star dancers Marianela Nuñez and Patricio Reve captivated the Cuban audience with their charm, vibrant chemistry, and supreme technical mastery in the classic Don Quixote alongside the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC).

Although a top-tier performance was expected by Nuñez, a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet in London, and Reve, a guest artist with that renowned British company and principal dancer with the Queensland Ballet in Australia, the experience of seeing them dance live in this capital exceeded all expectations.

The ballet-goers enjoyed a dance brimming with nuances, the delicacy of the gestures, the fluidity of the steps, the graceful, harmonious, and natural performance, the dramatic power, the way they complemented each other as a couple, and the exquisite authenticity with which they embodied their characters.

Nuñez embodied a charismatic, sensual, tender, and communicative Quiteria, alongside Reve, a loving, attentive, and agile Basilio, precisely the characters Cervantes recorded in the pinnacle text of Spanish literature, a source of inspiration for all arts.

The presence of Marianela Nuñez and Patricio Reve on stage is a true artistic event and a delight for those privileged enough to witness them. Their technique flows flawlessly, and the dancers surrender themselves to the full enjoyment of the moment.