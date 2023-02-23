Havana, Cuba.- The head of Cuba’s Communist Party International Relations Department, Emilio Lozada thanked Iran for its longstanding position against the more than 60-year-old economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Caribbean Island nation. During a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Havana Seyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhani, the Cuban party official stressed the Persian nation’s […]

Havana, Cuba.- The head of Cuba’s Communist Party International Relations Department, Emilio Lozada thanked Iran for its longstanding position against the more than 60-year-old economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Caribbean Island nation.

During a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Havana Seyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhani, the Cuban party official stressed the Persian nation’s rejection against the US policy that strongly affected the Cuban people.

Lozada said that the Cuban Communist Party also rejects the unilateral coercive measures imposed by Washington on the Middle East country.

The Cuban official met on Tuesday with the new ambassador from Azerbaijan to Cuba, Ruslan Novruz Oglu Razaev to address opportunities to strengthen relations between Cuba’s Communist Party and the New Azerbaijan Party.