Havana, Cuba.— Cuba surpassed on Monday the diagnosis of 1500 people with COVID-19, a new record for a single day.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that the island’s molecular biology laboratories diagnosed 1537 new infections over the last 24 hours. There were eight deaths due to complications associated with the disease.

The Caribbean island now accumulates 160 594 infections of Covid-19 and 1 106 deaths.

As of midnight, 7 418 positive patients remained hospitalized island-wide. This is the highest figure of this indicator for a day since the beginning of the disease.

Havana had 364 cases, Santiago de Cuba 215, Camaguey 164, and Matanzas 144.

Scientists’ forecasts, which anticipated an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in Cuba in June, are unfortunately being confirmed. The number of daily sick people is expected to be higher in the coming days.

“We are not doing things right”, asserted the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, at Monday’s meeting of Cuban authorities to assess the management of the pandemic.

With a positive decrease in the number of infections in the last four weeks, the trend in Havana is not compensated with the behavior of the epidemic in other provinces, the president said.

Diaz-Canel indicated to reinforce the work with the population to raise the perception of risk. He reiterated that at this time, the administration of the vaccine candidates alone would not put an end to the transmission and it is necessary to continue to comply with the sanitary measures strictly.

As of June 13, 591 072 Cubans were fully vaccinated with Cuba’s homegrown anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates.