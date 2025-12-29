Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban government, through its Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, expressed its rejection this Sunday, December 28, of the United States’ plans to carry out a massive arms sale to Taiwan, warning that this action threatens China’s territorial integrity and the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Cuban Foreign Minister reaffirmed the island’s historical position in defense of the “One China” principle, while emphasizing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Asian giant and that the supply of military equipment by Washington undermines regional peace efforts.

With a statement from the Cuban Foreign Minister shared on social media, the Caribbean island reaffirms its strategic alliance with Beijing, advocating for respect for national sovereignty and the resolution of conflicts without external interference.

Havana’s position echoes recent statements from Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun denounced these arms transactions as violations of bilateral agreements between China and the United States.

In this regard, the Chinese administration has stated that this type of external support violates the three joint communiqués between Beijing and Washington, fuels external military agendas, including the increased military presence in strategic locations such as Okinawa, and sends the wrong message to separatist forces.

The government of the People’s Republic of China has imposed severe countermeasures against 21 US arms companies and 10 of their top executives.

Following the recent approval in the United States of a new $11 billion military aid package for Taiwan, the Chinese government announced the imposition of measures against some twenty American companies linked to the arms industry. These measures include restrictions on both the companies and their top executives.

These restrictions are a response to the role these companies have played in equipping Taipei, which China views as interference in its internal affairs.