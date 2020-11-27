President Miguel Díaz-Canel today leads a government visit to the Isla de la Juventud municipality, Cuban president announced on his Twitter account.

The ruler is accompanied by members of the Council of Ministers and other leaders of government institutions.

Such visits to provinces and territories of the country is a working method to check progress and deficiencies, especially in times of combat against Covid-19 and the implementation of the economic and social strategy adopted in the face of the pandemic and the development goals towards by 2030.

The Isle of Youth is the second largest island in the Cuban archipelago and is located in the southwest of Cuba.

It was discovered in 1494 by the Spanish conquerors and renamed in 1978 as Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth) because schools were created there where students from Third World countries were trained, particularly Africans.

It has an area of ??2,419 km2 and a population that the National Office of Statistics and Information estimates at 83,544 inhabitants.