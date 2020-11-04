Three Russian airlines will resume their post-Covid-19 flights to Cuba this week, the island’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) confirmed.

Russian tour operators Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel and ANEX Tours will begin their tourist flights with Nordwind Airlines, Royal Fligths and Aigle Azur Airlines, respectively, to Jardines del Rey resort, one of the highly demanded beach destinations in the Caribbean nation, MINTUR said.

Local tourist authorities highlighted that these tour operators continue to bet on Cuba, which is why joint strategies are being carried out to achieve new operations in the 2020/2021 high travel season.

According to official data, Russia was the fourth country in 2019 with the highest volume of visitors to Cuba, and Cayo Coco was one of the most visited destinations by tourists from that country.