In Cuba today more than 28,000 people live with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), including adults over 50 years of age.

Havana city, Cuba.- In Cuba today more than 28,000 people live with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), including adults over 50 years of age.

‘Currently, people with this virus have a much higher and quality life expectancy if they take care of themselves, comply with treatments and take their antiretroviral drugs regularly,’ Mirna Villalón, Prosalud specialist and member of the technical team of the Cuban Network of People with HIV.

The specialist points out this disease is mostly associated with young people because they are a more sexually active age group; however, older adults are also vulnerable to infection.

As she explained, sometimes when these older people go to a doctor’s office or hospital in search of medical attention for some discomfort, at first it is not thought they could have HIV and time is lost in the diagnosis.

On the other hand, some people are still ashamed to have a serological test for fear of what others will say.

‘People should worry about knowing their serological status, as well as verify their hemoglobin levels for example,’ added Villalón, who attends the 50 and more line of work, which carries out actions for the prevention of Sexually Transmitted Infections in this age group.

She considers it vital that the diagnosis be made early for best results, and insists on self-care, especially of people who are already infected with the virus.

Since 1986, when the first cases were detected in this country, until October of this year, 35 thousand people have been diagnosed with the disease, of which 28 thousand 756 remain alive, José Juanes Fiol recently informed the press, responsible for monitoring and evaluation of the National Program of STI-HIV /AIDS and hepatitis of the Ministry of Public Health.

However, he specified that in this 2020, due to social distancing measures ordered by the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer activities have been carried out to search for new cases and health promotion, therefore the epidemiological risk remains.

The work in this Caribbean nation to contribute to end the epidemic is aligned with the goals of UNAIDS, known as 90-90-90, since its objective is to diagnose that percentage of people living with HIV, guarantee them a continued antiretroviral therapy and achieve viral suppression of its load.

This December 1 will be celebrated, as every year, the World Day to Fight AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, which is the final stage of HIV infection) an opportunity to generate greater awareness about this disease, promote prevention and global treatment.