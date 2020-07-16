Representatives of the Cuban government reviewed actions implemented to end Covid-19 in the Caribbean nation, where there are no severely or critically ill patients.

During the Wednesday meeting with the executive to analyze the epidemiological situation, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal informed that despite the favorable situation, a new local transmission event was opened in Havana.

Havana currently has three local transmission events in Cerro and Centro Habana municipalities, where isolation and investigation measures are reinforced to prevent spreading of contagion, Portal said.

In the meeting, chaired by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the health minister stressed that only 72 Covid-19 cases are reported active on the island, mostly in Havana.

Issues related to the economy, food production, restarting in September of the current school year interrupted because of Covid-19, as well as actions to avoid crowds in recreational areas during the summer, especially at the beach, were also analyzed by the Cuban executive.

Cuba shows a favorable situation in fighting the pandemic. New cases of the disease have not been reported in several provinces for more than 70 consecutive days