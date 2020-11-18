The book ‘Fidel, cuatro visitas a Ecuador’ (Fidel, four visits to Ecuador), which collects details of the visits the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, made to this South American country, will be launched this Wednesday in Quito.

Pichincha Prefect Paola Pabon and Cuban Ambassador to Ecuador Rafael Dausa will have special speeches during the virtual event.

The book, whose cover shows an image of Fidel Castro with renowned Ecuadorian artist Oswaldo Guayasamin, compiles data from prominent intellectuals Alfredo ‘Cachito’ Vera and Jose Regato.

Fidel Castro visited Ecuador for the first time in 1971, returned 17 years later in 1988 and then, he came in 2002 and 2003.

His penultimate visit to this country was to pay tribute to late painter Guayasamin, with whom he established a deep friendship, within the framework of the opening of the Chapel of Man, an architectural center for humankind.