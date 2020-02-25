US triathlete Ferrante satisfied with success in Havana

Havana, Cuba.- American Melissa Ferrante expressed her satisfaction for the title won on Sunday in the Olympic distance of the 6th International Triathlon of Havana.

‘I am very pleased with my result because the tournament was very close. It is true that the wind complicated things a bit but in the end we managed to impose ourselves,’ Ferrante told Prensa Latina.

Ferrante highlighted the good arrangement of the lid, the attractiveness of the journey, the hospitality of Cubans and their kindness.

When asked if she would return to Havana as a tourist, she considered that it will be difficult to do so in that way because due to the current circumstances she can only arrive here with an athlete’s visa.

The impossibility of enjoying the benefits of the beautiful Cuban archipelago by the athlete is due to the US government’s travel restrictions that limit US citizens to visit this nation as part of the tightening of the US blockade imposed on Cuba by about 60 years.

Ferrante covered the course of 1,500 meters of swimming, 40 of cycling and 10 of running in two hours, 11 minutes and 12 seconds, valid to excel in a second to the Argentine Romina Biagioli, and in five seconds to the Mexican Lizeth Rueda.

Among the men, unofficially came first Felix Duchampt, from Romania, with a time of 1:53.30 hours, escorted by Aram Michell Peñaflor, from Mexico (1: 53.52) and Carlos Javier Quinchara, from Colombia with 1: 54.23 hours.

