Cuba: Díaz-Canel evokes Fidel Castro’s reflection on neoliberalism

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled today reflections of the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the damage caused by neoliberalism that currently governs the global economy.

‘Our world is not only threatened by increasingly severe and frequent cyclical economic crises’, wrote Fidel Castro on May 6, 2009, words that the Cuban president shared in his account on the social network Twitter this Wednesday.

Subsequently, he warned that ‘unemployment, ruin and fabulous losses of goods and wealth are inseparable companions of the blind laws of the market that today govern the world economy.’

In his letter entitled A question that has no answer, the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution then denounced that neoliberalism proscribes all state interference by considering it a disturbing element of the economy.

Fidel Castro pointed out that through this doctrine the existence of internal order, army, health, education, culture, science, courts, judges, and many other activities are questioned, without the State and its laws.

He pointed out that colonialists, capitalists and imperialists have created their codes of conduct and imposed their values, through which they speak of freedom, democracy and human rights.

However, he reflected, ‘it is not underlined that billions of people in the world suffer ignorance, unemployment, underdevelopment, diseases that reduce their lives to two thirds or half, and sometimes less, than that enjoyed by rich countries.’