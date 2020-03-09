All-female flight crew for first time in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Aviation in Cuba starred, in an unprecedented event, a whole crew composed by women, on occasion of International Women’s Day.

This time, the flight from Havana to Nueva Gerona had a totally female crew on Sunday.

The first six female crew in the history of civil aviation in Cuba, whose names were not revealed, were received at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport by Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez, after they got off an ATR-72 aircraft.

The event was posted on social media by Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power, who took the opportunity to congratulate Cuban women, as other authorities such as President Miguel Diaz-Canel did this weekend.

The Cuban Aviation initiative coincides in time with the arrival on Saturday, March 7, of Air France Paris to Havana flight, fully manned by women, as part of a tradition of the French company.